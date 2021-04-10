Babar Azam Needs a Single to Become The Second Fastest 6,000 T20 Runs Scorer

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has been one of the most consistent performers in T20 cricket over the past few years. His terrific performances with the bat in domestic and international cricket led him to become one of the most highly ranked batsmen across all formats, he is currently ranked number six in Test cricket, number three in T20I’s and is soon going to become the new number one ODI batsman in the world.

He has already broken the majority of national batting records and is on course to register new records at the international level as well. His T20 record, in particular, is impressive, he has currently scored 5,999 runs at an average of 45.10 in 164 innings. Babar needs just one run in T20 cricket to become the second-fastest batsman in the world to reach the landmark of 6,000 runs.

Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, is the quickest batsman in the world, taking only 162 innings, to achieve the feat of 6,000 runs. He is currently followed by an Australian batsman, Shaun Marsh, who scored it in 180 innings, while Indian captain, Virat Kohli, sits at the third spot, needing 184 innings to cross the 6,000 run mark.

Here are the five quickest batsmen to score 6,000 run mark:

Player Innings Time taken Chris Gayle 162 8 years 225 days Shaun Marsh 180 14 years 9 days Virat Kohli 184 9 years 34 days Aaron Finch 190 8 years 214 days Quinton De Kock 194 9 years 39 days

Let’s have a look at Babar Azam’s T20 stats

Player Runs Innings Time Taken Babar Azam 5,999 164 8 years 130 days

Babar Azam requires just one run in his next 15 innings to become the second-fastest batsman to cross the 6,000 run mark. Babar is already the third fastest batsman to reach the 4,000 and 5,000 T20 runs mark. Babar is also the second-fastest batsman to reach the 1,000 run mark in T20 Internationals.