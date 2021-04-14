Babar Azam Slams His First T20I Century

Records tumbled in Centurion as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan came out to bat with all guns blazing. Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, scored boundaries at will as he raised his bat for his first hundred in international T20 cricket.

It was a very calculated effort from Babar and Rizwan as they came down to chase 203. Both Babar and Rizwan played some big shots all along and kept Pakistan in the hunt.

Babar always looked in control of the innings as he brought up his century on the 50th ball by hitting a four. From over 10 runs an over to almost run a ball took some doing but both the opening batsmen smashed records to get Pakistan over the line.

Babar smacked 15 fours and 4 big sixes on his way to 59-ball 122, taking Pakistan to their biggest ever run chase in T20I cricket. The previous record also came in the ongoing series when Pakistan chased down the target of 188 in the first match.

In the end, Pakistan won by 9 wickets with 12 balls remaining. Rizwan finished on 73 off 47 balls, breaking a number of batting records alongside his opening partner.