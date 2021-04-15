Babar Azam Shares How His Father Treats Him After Bad Performances

National cricket team captain, Babar Azam, has revealed that his father, Azam Siddiqui, still scolds him for his bad performances. Babar revealed this during a candid interview with Imam-ul-Haq.

Azam, who recently dethroned Indian captain, Virat Kohli, as the top ODI batsman in the ICC rankings, said it is a blessing that his father supported him to become a cricketer.

It’s a blessing for me that my father supported me so much. To be honest, he still scolds me if I don’t play well or get out by playing a rash shot and I listen to it as a source of blessing.

Babar said it always remains in the back of his mind and helps him perform well.

Talking about my childhood, my father instructed me not to be in bad company. We used to get angry about this but he told us that you will understand this once you’ll get older.

The skipper revealed that his father used to silently come and watch him play in club matches.

Sometimes, when he was not in the ground, and I got out cheaply, I used to lie about my performance and got scolded for my lies.

After that, I used to view all over the ground and find whether my father is sitting on not, Babar added. The skipper has been in the form of his life and played one of the best innings of his T20 career on Wednesday to help Pakistan chase a 203-run target inside 18 overs against South Africa. In the process, Azam scored a blistering century on just 49 balls, his maiden in T20I cricket, and scored 122 runs off 59 balls.