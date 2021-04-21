Rupee Posts A Big Loss Against the US Dollar 3rd Day in a Row

The Pakistan Rupee continued its downward movement against the US Dollar in the currency market on the third day of the week.

It crossed the Rs. 153 barrier, closing at Rs. 153.23 to the USD at the end of the trading day today (Wednesday, 21 April) as compared to Rs. 152.98 to the USD on Tuesday (April 20). The Rupee was down by 24 paisas against the US Dollar.

ALSO READ

Rupee Posts Huge Losses Against Most Currencies Yet Again

However, the PKR turned the tide against other major currencies in the interbank currency market today after posting blanket losses yesterday. Some of its losses came against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) and the UAE Dirham (AED).

It posted a gain of 59 paisas against the Euro, almost 40 paisas against the Pound Sterling (GBP), 97 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), and 71 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD).

ALSO READ

Rupee Continues to Fall With Big Losses Against All Major Currencies

The PKR posted losses of six paisas against both the SAR and the AED in the interbank market today.