Legendary Batsman Slams Pakistan Team for Playing 8 Tail-enders

Former captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, has said that Pakistan should consider themselves lucky that the top 3 batsmen are in wonderful form and are scoring runs consistently. He said if it was not for the top 3, Pakistan would not have won as many matches as they have.

ALSO READ

Rizwan Just Overtook All T20 Specialists in 2021

Inzamam said that the Pakistan team is playing with 8 tail-enders in the side, and their weak middle-order has been exploited numerous times over the past few matches. Inzamam was highly critical of Pakistan’s first T20I win against Zimbabwe. He said that Pakistan should not have a hard time against the likes of Zimbabwe.

Inzamam advised the team management to sort out the issue as it will harm the team in the future. He said that although it hasn’t affected the match result yet, the weak middle-order is a liability that will cause more harm than good. He added that the team has a winning momentum, and this is the best time to eradicate your weaknesses and improve as a team.

ALSO READ

Babar Returns to 2nd as Players Make Big Gains in T20I Rankings

Inzamam showered praises on the captain, Babar Azam, and the wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, for their exceptional performances over the past couple of months. He said that both the players shoulder the responsibility of the batting unit and try to play until the end.

The legendary middle-order batsman was impressed with Babar’s captaincy skills as well. He said that Babar does not shy away from a pressure situation and can be seen constantly communicating with his teammates. He also praised his timely bowling changes.