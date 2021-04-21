Rizwan Just Overtook All T20 Specialists in 2021

Mohammad Rizwan continued his fine form with the bat at the top of the order for Pakistan in the first T20I against Zimbabwe. Rizwan scored yet another half-century to help Pakistan to a total of 149 for 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Rizwan has scored the most 50+ scores in T20s in 2021. He has now registered eight 50+ scores in this calendar year. He is followed by the Kiwi batsman, Finn Allen, who has done it six times.

Let’s have a look at the top 5 players with the most 50+ scores in T20s this year:

Player Innings Runs 50s 100s 50+ Mohammad Rizwan 13 723 7 1 8 Finn Allen 12 536 6 0 6 Devon Conway 16 687 6 0 6 Babar Azam 13 519 4 1 5 Glenn Maxwell 17 469 5 0 5

Rizwan is in a rich vein of form recently. He has scored 723 runs in T20s this year, at an average of 80.33 and a strike rate of 142.32. He is also currently leading the charts for the most runs in T20s in 2021. He is followed by Devon Conway, who has scored 687 runs.

Let’s have a look at the highest T20 scorers in 2021:

Player Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Mohammad Rizwan 13 723 80.33 142.32 Devon Conway 16 687 62.45 142.53 James Vince 16 595 42.50 145.47 Finn Allen 12 539 53.60 196.33 Alex Hales 14 530 40.76 163.58

Rizwan was recently named as one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year 2020, for his magnificent performances throughout the year and especially on the tour of England.