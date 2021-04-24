Mohammad Hafeez Becomes The 2nd Pakistani Batsman to Cross 7,000 T20 Runs

Veteran all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez, became the 22nd batsman in history to cross 7,000 T20 runs. Hafeez achieved the personal milestone during Pakistan’s embarrassing loss to Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Harare.

Hafeez is only the second Pakistani batsman to reach the milestone as fellow teammate Shoaib Malik is the only other Pakistani to score more than 7,000 runs, Malik has scored 10,488 in 389 innings and is the third-highest run-scorer in T20 history.

Hafeez has been a vital part of Pakistan’s T20I side for the past couple of years, he finished as the leading run-scorer in T20Is in 2020, scoring 415 runs, including four half-centuries and his career-best score of 99*.

Hafeez has been on the national team for a long time, he recently played his 100th T20I for Pakistan. He was also in the line-up for Pakistan’s first-ever T20I match, back in 2005 against England, where he scored 46 runs as Pakistan won their first-ever T20I match by five wickets.

The 40-year old has been a bit out of touch in 2021, scoring only 65 runs at an average of 13.00 in 6 innings. He is determined to get back into form in the series decider against Zimbabwe, scheduled to be played on Sunday, and help Pakistan to their third consecutive T20I series win.

Hafeez recently revealed that his goal at the moment is to represent Pakistan at the T20I World Cup in India in October-November, he will need to get back into form quickly to stake his claim on the national side.