Babar Tops the List of Best 50+ Score Per Match Ratio in T20Is

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has been one of the most consistent performers in T20I cricket ever since his debut in 2015. Babar was the number one T20I batsman in the world for the past couple of years before losing his spot and moving down to the third position in 2019.
His recent performances against South Africa including his first T20I century and a half-century helped him climb up the rankings table once again. He is now ranked second in ICC T20I batsman rankings.
This was Babar’s 18th fifty-plus score in T20Is, which includes one century and seventeen half-centuries, in 50 T20I innings. Babar has the best innings/fifty-plus scores ratio in T20Is. According to the latest statistics, Babar registers a score of more than fifty after every 2.77 innings, which is currently best in T20I cricket, with a minimum of 50 T20I innings played.
Babar is followed by the Indian captain, Virat Kohli, who has an innings/fifty-plus score ratio of 3.00, scoring 28 half-centuries in 84 innings.
Let’s have a look at the top five batsmen with the best innings/fifty-plus score ratio:
|Player
|Innings
|50s
|100s
|50+
|Innings/fifty-plus score
|Babar Azam
|50
|17
|1
|18
|2.77
|Virat Kohli
|84
|28
|0
|28
|3.00
|Chris Gayle
|57
|13
|2
|15
|3.80
|Rohit Sharma
|103
|22
|4
|26
|3.96
|David Warner
|81
|18
|1
|19
|4.26
Babar failed to score big in the first T20I against Zimbabwe, but he will be determined to make a solid comeback and continue his effort to reclaim the number one spot in the T20I rankings.