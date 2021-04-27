DG FMU Briefs Minister of Finance on FATF Progress

The Director-General (DG) of the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), Lubna Farooq Malik, briefed the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, about the significant progress made on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plan at the Finance Division today.

The DG FMU highlighted the various measures that the Government of Pakistan has taken to strengthen the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering Financing of Terrorism (CFT) regime in line with the international best practices.

She also informed the minister that the FATF had acknowledged Pakistan’s performance in its last plenary that had been held in February 2021.

Minister Tarin expressed his satisfaction with the significant headway across all the areas of the plan of action and resolved to continue the efforts for the timely completion of the remaining parts of the FATF plan of action.