Shoaib Akhtar Wants PSL & IPL Canceled

Former fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, believes that the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) should be postponed because of the dire situation in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Akhtar said that the remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6, scheduled to resume from 1 June, should also be postponed because of the virus.

ALSO READ

These Foreign Star Players Will Likely Feature in PSL 2021 Replacement Draft

Akhtar said that the citizens of both the countries are suffering because of the pandemic and the authorities should realize that cricket is not more important than human lives.

He added that the money spent by the authorities in hosting the tournaments can be better utilized in saving numerous lives, that are struggling with COVID-19 daily.

Akhtar said, “India is facing a devastating situation. They need to stop the IPL if it can’t continue without strict SOPs in place but otherwise, considering that India is burning, it needs to be postponed. I’m not saying this because PSL was postponed. I also think PSL shouldn’t take place in June.”

ALSO READ

Javed Afridi Wants A Series Between PSL and IPL Teams

“IPL is not important and the money spent on it can be better used to buy oxygen tanks. That can save people from dying. We don’t need cricket, heroes and entertainment at the moment. We want to save lives in India and Pakistan. I’m using these strong words because human lives are at stake,” he added.

Akhtar also urged the people of Pakistan to adhere to the SOPs and save themselves from the virus. He also requested the government to enforce a curfew as the people are not taking the situation seriously.