Wahab Riaz Reveals the Real Reason Why He and Amir Are Ignored

Pakistan’s seasoned pacer, Wahab Riaz, has expressed his resentment over the way he has been excluded from the first-team action based on just one series.

While talking to the media about his plight regarding the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) uncertain selection criteria, the 35-year-old remarked that his profile probably did not find favor with the selectors, and said,

If you ask me honestly, I was disheartened about getting dropped after having just one bad series against New Zealand. I was a top-performer in the home series against Zimbabwe in England, and also before that.

Riaz further stressed the need for balance in the team by suggesting a combination of experience and young age besides forming the right bowling attack.

He also disclosed that the Chief Selector, Mohammad Wasim, had urged him to improve his bowling.

“I am working on it, and you will see improvement,” he affirmed.

Riaz is optimistic about his possible return to action in the T20I series against England which will be held in July. He claimed that the team needs the experience of Mohammad Amir as well.