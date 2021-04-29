Galaxy S20 Owners Sue Samsung Due to a Strange Flaw

In April last year, a couple of Samsung Galaxy S20 users started reporting sudden breaking of the camera glass for no apparent reason. Almost a year after the first case was reported, owners of Galaxy S20 handsets with broken glass have banded together and filed a lawsuit against Samsung over this problem.

Consumers who were unfortunate enough to pay more than $1000 for a flawed phone have hired Hagens Berman and have a class-action lawsuit against Samsung, alleging the company for hiding a defect in the camera glass of all Galaxy S20 models. The lawsuit claims that the company committed fraud, breached its warranty, and broke many consumer protection laws.

The documentation states,

Samsung sold its Galaxy S20 as a high-end option for consumers, with a ‘professional’ grade camera, charging upwards of $1,600 per device, only to have them suddenly lose a major aspect of their functionality. During a time of social distancing and increased use of online access, consumers are especially in need of a reliable mobile device, yet Samsung has refused to deliver the reliability it promised its customers.

The case was filed on 27th April and is active in the U.S. district court of New Jersey. Owners of the defective phones have lost almost $400 for repairs, and even then, the problem was not resolved, with the camera glass reported to have cracked again. The problem is recurring due to a design flaw.

Even though the lawsuit has been filed, there is a high chance that the affected Galaxy S20 users will not receive hefty compensation. That is because payments would likely be absorbed by court billings, lawyer fees, and if the damages are spread through thousands of affected users, the amount per customer will not be much.