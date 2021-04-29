PCB to Appoint a New Director for PSL

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint a new Director for Pakistan Super League (PSL), relieving the current Director, Babar Hamid, off his duties. Hamid, Commercial Director PCB, was also tasked as the Director of PSL for the past few years, but now the PCB has decided to bring in a permanent director.

ALSO READ

PSL Has Finally Fulfilled My Life-Long Dream: Usman Khawaja

Recently, PCB faced the wrath of Pakistani fans and journalists, as Pakistan’s premier T20 competition had to be postponed due to mismanagement by the board.

The sixth edition of PSL was postponed after just 14 matches due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-secure bubble set-up by the PCB. At least nine members of various franchises contracted the virus. PCB’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sohail Saleem, resigned from his post as he was heavily criticized for his role in the controversy.

PCB has already advertised for the position of PSL Director on their official website, with candidates expected to apply before the deadline of 13 May.

ALSO READ

Janneman Malan Finds Out the Urdu Meaning of His Name After PSL Draft

The candidate is expected to be finalized by the end of next month as the new director’s first assignment will be the remaining matches of PSL 6, scheduled to begin from 1 June in Karachi.

PCB has also advertised for Dr. Sohail Saleem’s replacement, and for the first time in history, they are looking to hire a sports psychologist for the players and the management at the National High-Performance Center in Lahore.