AEDB and Private Power & Infrastructure Board to be Merged

The government is planning to merge the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) and the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB).

This move in the power sector comes as part of the government’s recent efforts to promote the ease of doing business in Pakistan. Work on the merger of these two organizations is reportedly already being done at a fast pace. The merger encompasses all projects being carried out under AEDB and PPIB, including different technologies and alternate-energy projects.

The Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, visited the PPIB office and was briefed about the success stories in the power sector. The PPIB Managing Director, Shah Jahan Mirza, gave a detailed presentation on the functions, achievements, and future endeavors of the PPIB.

The minister was told that the development of hydroelectric power projects would bring several benefits both directly and indirectly, including the creation of employment opportunities and the development of allied infrastructure and industry. Indirectly, it will also boost the agriculture industry by streamlining the smooth supply of electricity and water, and will help the tourism activities in the area to flourish.

The initiation of community welfare programs under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is also an expected impact of this policy.

Minister Azhar praised the efforts of the PPIB for its past achievements and current efforts for the development of the power sector. He assured the full support of the board of the government and urged it to work more diligently to increase investor’s confidence in the sector.