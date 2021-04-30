PTA Extends Support to Sri Lankan Telecom Regulator for Implementation of Mobile Number Portability

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has extended training and technical support to the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) for the successful implementation of Mobile Number Portability (MNP) in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan Regulator has planned to introduce MNP for mobile users in its country, and intends to follow the processes adopted by the PTA.

MNP is a service through which a cell phone user can change their network without changing their number. Pakistan was the first South Asian country to introduce this facility for its mobile users in 2007.

The PTA has conducted workshops on MNP and held consultations with the representatives of TRCSL regarding best practices and its related issues. The TRCSL has acknowledged the PTA’s support in replicating the MNP model in Sri Lanka. The PTA appreciates the acknowledgment which is reflective of the strong cooperation of the two regulators.