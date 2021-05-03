Infinix Note 10 Pro Shows Up in Live Images Resembling a Vivo Phone

Infinix Note 10 Pro is an upcoming mid-ranger device launching soon. We saw the phone in mock-up renders last month, but now we are seeing the Infinix Note 10 Pro once again in live images, which gives us a better look.

The Note 10 Pro is going to have at least two different color options, a reflective gradient design, and a simple-looking purple option. There will be a square-shaped quad-camera setup on the back, with a thin metal plate at the bottom, making it look like a Vivo device.

Have a look.

The images also confirm a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which can only be spotted if you look closely at the sides.

Infinix has not officially revealed any specifications for the Note 10 Pro, but the handset was recently spotted on the Google Play Console. This revealed that the phone may have 8GB RAM, Android 11, and a MediaTek Helio G90 SoC. There are also rumors of the Helio G90T and Helio G95 in different reports.

For those unaware, these MediaTek chipsets rival Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 700 series chips in performance.

The Google Play Console listing also revealed a 1080p screen for the device, while the FCC certification showed 33W fast charging and 256GB built-in storage.