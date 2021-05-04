Will Remaining PSL Matches Take Place in UAE?

In a significant development, Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to move the remaining games of the league to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The remaining matches of PSL 6 were scheduled in Karachi. However, concerns over the venue are growing with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The franchises have written a letter to the cricket board in this regard, and reportedly, the board is considering their request to review the current plans.

As per schedule, the cricket teams are due in Karachi by May 23 to begin their mandatory seven-day quarantine, with the first match scheduled on June 2.

A total of 16 league matches are to be played till June 14, with the playoffs taking place between June 16 and June 18 and the final on June 20.

However, the COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in the country, which reported over 4,000 cases for the seventh day in a row. The caseload is the highest it has been since the first wave last year.

Note that the PSL 6 was suspended on March 4, after 14 games, following an outbreak of coronavirus infections in the bio-secure bubble. And just today, the Indian Premier League (IPL) was also suspended indefinitely due to the same reason.