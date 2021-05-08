ZTE is Making Another Phone With Under-Display Camera

ZTE’s Axon 20 became the world’s first phone to feature a selfie camera under the display. However, the company has no plans to stop there as another phone with the same technology is coming soon.

ALSO READ

ZTE President Reveals Axon 30 Ultra’s Razor-Thin Design

ZTE Nubia’s VP Mr. Ni Fei has confirmed that the company will launch the Nubia Z30 Pro on May 20 with professional camera features. The base Nubia Z30 may also tag along at the launch event with a curved notch-less screen as shown by leaked images. These leaked images also show that it will have an under-display selfie camera quite like the Axon 20 series from last year.

This new under-display selfie camera will likely have quality improvements over the last generation.

A square-shaped quad-camera module can be seen on the rear panel just above a dual-LED flash. This camera setup also shows off 100x hybrid zoom support and AI features. Other text on the cutout shows that we are going to get ultrawide and telephoto camera lenses as well.

Another leaked image reveals that we may also get a red/orange color option.

The Nubia Z30 series is only two weeks away from launch, which means we will likely hear more over the upcoming days. Stay tuned for updates.