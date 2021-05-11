Fantom to Revamp Pakistan’s Education System With Blockchain Technology

The world-renowned blockchain solutions provider, Fantom Foundation, will soon collaborate with the Pakistan Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) to launch a blockchain-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software.

The new software that was originally hailed as a Database Management suite for product trials will enable real-time database audits and information oversight at the concerned academic institutions.

Expressing his delight for the partnership with PEIRA, Fantom’s Operations Chief, Barek Sekandari, said,

Our ERP/CRM products bring transparency and accountability to the complex database systems used by civic and governmental organizations. We note that our solutions align with the broad trend in Pakistan, encouraged by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, towards the adoption of new technology to increase efficiency and oversight, and we look forward to helping more organizations in this transformation.

As per the agreement, Fantom will upgrade the PEIRA systems with a blockchain to enable database audits and real-time monitoring of the system. The new product will also feature a user interface designed as per customized preferences.

The software adoption program for the Fantom-PEIRA collaboration will first begin in Islamabad. Later on, both parties will design an extensive portfolio to incorporate the new solution into local e-commerce initiatives.

