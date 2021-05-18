Shoaib Akhtar Unhappy With Rizwan’s Role in Pakistan Team

Former fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, lashed out at the Pakistan team management for their team selection and for not playing according to the modern requirements of cricket. Akhtar said that the team selection for Pakistan’s tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe was poor and the team won the series due to the lack of strength of the opponents.

ALSO READ

Sachin Tendulkar Finally Admits How Shoaib Akhtar Made Him Suffer for 2 Months

Akhtar also told Pakistan’s wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan, to start thinking about his future as he cannot open the innings in all three formats. He said that every player has a role to fulfill within a team and the team selection should be made according to that.

“This isn’t anyone’s uncle’s team that you can open in each format of the sport. You have to adjust the role given to you by the team. As long as Pakistan is winning, it doesn’t matter who it is or where he is coming from, a player should be performing and performing up to my wishes and according to the new brand of cricket’s requirements. It is as simple as that. If you don’t, then there is the exit, you can leave. Don’t misbehave, just don’t select them,” Akhtar said.

Rawalpindi Express said that he did not want to call out the team management during the series against Zimbabwe as it could have an adverse impact on the morale of the team, but he needs to call them out now because the cricket on display was average.

ALSO READ

Mohammad Hafeez Opens Up on Babar Azam’s Captaincy

“There was a series going on so it wasn’t necessary to criticize them during it. We support them so that they can make the right decisions. Now that the series is over, I am shouting my lungs out to say, ‘don’t play this type of cricket’. This is not acceptable. If you keep going this way, you will keep failing,” Akhtar added.

The fastest bowler in the world urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to make the necessary changes to take the national team forward as this type of cricket will only take Pakistan backward. He said that it is the responsibility of the board to demand the desired results from the team management.