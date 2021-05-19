Breaking: PCB Postpones PSL 2021 Yet Again

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to postpone the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 due to operational challenges.

There was quite a lot of uncertainty around the remainder of the league with PCB hoping to host the matches in UAE after deciding against using Karachi as the venue. The constantly bad COVID-19 situation in Pakistan meant that the remaining matches had to be held somewhere else and as per the reports, the PCB held talks with the Emirates Cricket Board to organize the league in either Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

It is now being reported that the league has been postponed yet again which is a huge blow for the PCB.

Pakistan media reporting that PSL 6’s remaining matches are postponed again. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) May 19, 2021

The league was set to resume from 1st June, however, it remains to be seen how PCB goes about the business after this setback. With plenty of tours of the national side and the ICC T20 World Cup this year, the chances of hosting the remainder of the 6th edition of PSL look bleak.

Earlier on 4th March, the league was postponed after multiple players and staff tested positive for COVID-19 within the bio-secure bubble.