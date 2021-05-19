Loser of Shia-Sunni Debate to ‘Jump Into Fire’ in Gilgit Baltistan

As Pakistan tries to curb its sectarian catastrophes, a long-term solution definitely opens spaces for discourse. Sunni and Shia clerics in Gilgit-Baltistan thought it would be a good idea to talk it out in a debate, but they seemed to have missed the sentiment of encouraging understanding and tolerance by turning it into a deadly challenge.

Two clerics have challenged each other to a ‘mubahila’ or a debate on the recent sectarian disputes. Both their parties have accepted the challenge, for which the date and time have been set.

The Ahl-e-Sunnat and the Imamia Council of GB have issued separate statements on the matter. The elders of the Ahle-e-Sunnat said that an important meeting of the ulema and elders of the group with other religious and political parties had been held under the chairmanship of the Emir-e-Tanzeem.

The statement said, “[The] one side was constantly bent on disturbing the peace and order in various ways. Therefore, all Muslims will play a constitutional and democratic role in the establishment of peace. A case of blasphemy will also be registered (against the other side). Also, the challenge of Mubahila has been accepted; come and decide about the place and time”.

The Sunni side wants the ‘loser’ to be charged with blasphemy.

On the other hand, the Central Imamia Council of GB issued a statement the same day saying, “Our call is based on the truth of sincerity that all Muslims should accept the religion of truth and achieve success and prosperity in this world and the hereafter, … Since there have been many debates in the past which have not yielded any result, this time it has been decided to dispute so that the reality is clear and the riots in the area end forever and the truth prevails”.

Meanwhile, the Shia side wants the ‘loser’ to, quite literally, ‘jump into the fire’. The Central Imamia Council of GB stated, “In this context, the district administration of Gilgit will arrange firewood on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 3 pm at the Royal Polo Ground. In the presence of the provincial government, force commander, chief secretary, and esteemed judges of the courts, Agha Rahat Hussain Al-Husseini from the Shia sect and Maulana Qazi Nisar Ahmad from Ahl-e-Sunnat and Jamaat will jump into the fire to prove their legitimacy. The survivors will be the winner, and the one who is burnt will be considered false”.

The Central Imamia Council of GB also wrote a letter to the central Khatib of the Ahl-e-Sunnat Jamia Masjid, Gilgit. Its Secretary-General also sent copies of the letter to the Chief Minister of GB, the Home Secretary GB, the Deputy Commissioner, and the Gilgit SSP.

However, it is unclear if and when these authorities will intervene in this sectarian catastrophe.

Via Daily Times