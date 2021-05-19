With Reliable Connectivity, Transworld Associates Continues to Enable and Empower Businesses in Pakistan

Rapidly reshaped by the novel coronavirus in just a matter of a year, the world of today is very different. While the pandemic is of unprecedented scale, never has any pandemic in human history highlighted the importance of staying connected before.

The internet services of individual users were put to the real test during lockdowns as they worked, studied, transacted, and shopped from home, businesses too came face to face with a need for reliable connectivity more than ever before.

One of the reliable connectivity options for businesses in Pakistan has been Transworld Associates (TWA). What sets TWA apart from the rest is that it is one of the two Pakistan’s private sector organizations with an exclusive 1,300 KM TW1 submarine cable system.

It is also a consortium member of the latest 20,000 KM fiber optic cable system SEA-ME-WE-5 which is a multiregional data superhighway that connects Pakistan to Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

Major broadband services that get their internet access from tier-1 network operators. The two sole providers of first-hand bandwidth in Pakistan do this job efficiently, one of which is Transworld Associates.

Over 15 years of enabling businesses

Since its beginning in 2006, TWA has been providing core connectivity services to major corporations in key Pakistani cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad.

During this period, Transworld has established itself as a trusted provider of uninterrupted connectivity through IP Transit Services (IPTX), ensuring seamless business operations and enablement for a Digital Pakistan.

Being Pakistan’s TIER-1 network operator and a bandwidth provider, TWA is offering the fastest internet in Pakistan to top cellular mobile operators, ISPs, corporate organizations, and thousands of small and medium enterprises.

Thanks to its extensive footprint of fiber optic networks, TWA connects the people of Pakistan to the digital world via high-speed internet connectivity. Some of the most crucial businesses that TWA is serving today include software houses, banking/financial institutions, call centers, and businesses with offshore offices.

TWA’s seamless connectivity solutions for businesses give them the power to communicate and collaborate effectively. Since Transworld owns and operates the largest and most technologically advanced cable landing station in Pakistan, it enables the company to power Pakistan’s progress via eCommerce with the most advanced and resilient network in the country.

Cutting-edge offerings that empower companies

What’s more astounding about the success of Transworld Associates than its peering arrangements is the wide range of products and services it provides.

These products are designed to help businesses achieve greater agility and productivity, giving them an edge over the competition and the ability to stay afloat and productive in the toughest of business climates. These products and services include IP Transit, IPLC, Global MPLS, Data Centre, and DDoS Mitigation.

Transworld’s IP Transit service offers a seamless communication channel that can satisfy all of a business’s local connectivity needs; it offers high-performance and best CIR internet connectivity with no traffic congestion and guaranteed performance.

Its IPLC (International Private Leased Circuit), on the other hand, gives clients the advantage of one-window operation and provides end-to-end connectivity as a single source. With Transworld’s IPLC, the hassle of liaison with multiple parties, communication, and time issues are all eliminated due to its One-Stop-Shop model.

Transworld’s Global MPLS is a data service offering from its suite of global products. Coupled with Transworld’s own private IP backbone, Global MPLS is able to provide TWA customers with a managed, secure, and cost-effective network solution and can also provide network access to its mobile users.

Staying true to its resolve to provide unmatched internet service to its customers, TWA’s sold capacity has now crossed 1TB and is still on a growth path.

And to make data readily available with zero downtimes, TWA offers Transworld Data Center (TDC) which is a state-of-the-art, Tier III, TIA-942 compliant data center, housed in a telco-grade building, and conveniently located at the internet gateway of Pakistan.

Moreover, Transworld’s DDoS Mitigation Service delivers the right cyber protection for businesses; it is a managed service that provides customers’ internet connections and internet-facing hosts with mitigation against the threat of DDoS attacks.

As a company involved in shaping the digital future of Pakistan, Faisal Abbasi Chief Commercial Officer at TWA, mentioned that one of the core reasons why Transworld exists is the digital enablement of Pakistan and that TWA is at the forefront of playing a key part in this domain.

Contributing to Digital Pakistan

To achieve the vision of a digitally advanced Pakistan with an Information Technology based digital economy, greater levels of social and financial inclusion need to be achieved. This can only happen through a digital forefront boosted by reliable technology.

The role of TWA in this regard cannot be emphasized enough as it is the carrier’s carrier and therefore plays the crucial role of a backbone in Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

Run by top professionals in the country who led their teams to the united goal of making Pakistan digitally empowered, Transworld Associates is creating waves of difference by positively impacting everyone and connecting them through the best corporate internet in Pakistan.