Naqeebz & Kotler Impact All Set to Publish ‘Essentials of Modern Marketing’

Naqeebz, a Growth Marketing Agency, and Kotler Impact Inc., a part of the World Marketing Summit Group which is founded by the Father of Modern Marketing Prof. Philip Kotler, would be publishing the book titled “Essentials of Modern Marketing (EOMM)”.

Kotler Impact is launching EOMM in many countries including Pakistan this year. This is happening for the first time that any international book is to incorporate success stories of national and MNC organizations operating in the respective countries. This will bridge the gap between the academia and corporate sectors.

Students in Pakistan and other developing countries are used to study the case studies/success stories of foreign companies as part of their textbooks and they would hardly relate with their products and services. Now, they will study about the companies, the products or services of which they either avail or see around them. This is a breakthrough!

A country advisory board has been formed in all countries to evaluate the expression of interest of companies willing to showcase their success story in EOMM. So far, the country advisory board of Pakistan has shortlisted the following companies:

Meezan Bank Jazz Daraz Shan Foods Bank Islami PharmEvo EFU Life Insurance Jaffer Business Systems Engro Fertilizers National Foods Fatima Group & Dawlance Group

While the EOI of many companies is being evaluated by the board.

Naqeebz has partnered with the marketing/management professors from the local Universities to write a case on participating companies which is then vetted by the Lead authors of EOMM.

The success of SMEs is also to be incorporated in EOMM as a Company Highlight.