Pakistan to Offer Online Medical Facility for Palestinians

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has launched a telemedicine helpline for wounded and ailing Palestinians. Any such patient can register at https://doctors247.online/ and seek treatment online.

The UHS Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Javed Akram, stated that this telemedicine helpline service has been initiated for the wounded and sick people in Palestine, and added that he will travel to Gaza with a medical mission and offer financial relief to the Palestinians.

ALSO READ

Saudi King Approves Design of Grand Mosque at Islamic University

Prof. Akram revealed that he has a meeting with the Palestinian ambassador in Islamabad on Tuesday and that he is also in touch with the United Nations to reach Gaza.

He said that he is planning to establish a temporary hospital on the Egyptian border and that he has been assured full support from all the concerned medical organizations in this regard.

ALSO READ

Israeli MP Condemns Unjust Eviction of Palestinian Families

Meanwhile, Pakistan has declared that it will send coronavirus and medical emergency relief assistance to Palestine in a bid to mitigate the pain of innocent people.