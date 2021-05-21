Sindh Decides Against Relaxing COVID-19 Restrictions

Sindh task force on coronavirus has decided to continue with the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions across the province as cases peak. Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, who leads the task force, warned about stricter restrictions if the spike is not controlled.

These restrictions include a ban on indoor and outdoor dining in restaurants, hotels and food streets, and sporting activities, while bakeries and dairy shops will remain open till noon. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for transportation are to accommodate 50 percent fewer passengers than the capacity in all types of public transport.

The task force’s meeting was attended by provincial ministers, the Chief Secretary, Inspector General (IG) of police, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Karachi Commissioner, and other officials. The members of the task force and experts at the meeting advised the CM to continue with the existing coronavirus restrictions in the province.

During the meeting, CM Sindh maintained that the cases increased by 10.2 percent between May 13 and 19. Of these, 16.82 percent were reported in Karachi. CM Sindh said that if the rate of spread is controlled, the restrictions will be relaxed. However, if the cases increase, authorities will impose stricter restrictions.

The Sindh CM instructed the task force members to review the situation and suggest further steps while it was decided to maintain the current COVID-19 restrictions across the province.

Just a day ago, Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Pechuho, said she expects the rate of coronavirus cases to increase in the coming days because of post-Eid travels. She shared the observation in a virtual National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting. Last year, the infection rate rose threefold after Eid.