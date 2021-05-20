Govt Apologizes for Delay in Finalizing COVID-19 Vaccine Prices

The federal government has apologized for the delay in determining the COVID-19 vaccination prices.

According to the details, the secretary of health service and the secretary cabinet division submitted an unconditional apology on behalf of the government for the delay in devising an import policy for coronavirus vaccines and deciding their sale price.

The assistant attorney general informed the court that a notification has been issued by the government regarding vaccine prices.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) lawyer stated that the pharma company sold vaccines at unreasonably high prices and requested the court to retrieve the overcharged money from them.

In response, the pharma company counsel asked the court for more time to submit their response and also informed that the company is not importing any vaccines for now.

The court proceedings were adjourned till 17 August.