Fake News: Margalla Hills Are Not Getting a Visitor Fee

The news reports about the rumored visitor fees for Margalla Hills that have been circulating on social media are fake, and “not at all true”, as confirmed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat.

This is not true. https://t.co/PpxrcTpsmB — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) May 20, 2021

Shafqaat took notice of a tweet across various feeds, which showed screenshots from a news report published by an unnamed TV channel regarding the fees. He was quick to keep his followers updated about any fake news being disseminated on social media platforms.

The rumor in question about visitation fees to the Margalla strip started making waves on social media almost two weeks after DC Shafqaat volunteered for a cleaning drive in the area. He had participated in the trash collecting activity along with his team of dedicated volunteers, with a special message for tourists to not litter the picturesque hills.

Note that this cleaning drive had been planned after the British diplomat Christian Turner had visited the area and picked up trash, prompting the citizens of the capital to keep the Margalla hills clean.