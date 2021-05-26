Rizwan Reveals Why Multan Sultans Are PSL Favourites in Abu Dhabi

Multan Sultans captain, Mohammad Rizwan, believes that Multan has a golden chance of moving to the play-offs as they possess the strongest spin attack out of all the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises.

Rizwan lauded the young leg-spinner, Usman Qadir, and the veteran South African spinner, Imran Tahir, and said that the duo would be lethal on a spin-friendly track at Abu Dhabi.

The flamboyant wicket-keeper said that the pitches at Abu Dhabi are very similar to those at Karachi, and it would be difficult for the batsmen to face spin in these conditions. Rizwan said that the think tank believes that there would not be many runs on offer in these conditions, and they are expecting quite a few low-scoring matches.

“When I played for Pakistan ‘A’ in Abu Dhabi a few years ago, there wasn’t much spin on offer. However, we would like the pitches to provide turn as I believe that we have the strongest spin attack in the competition. We hope that we get turning tracks and our bowlers are able to take advantage of the conditions,” said Rizwan.

Multan currently sits at the fifth position, just outside the play-offs spot at the PSL points table, having registered just one victory in five matches. Rizwan was hopeful that the players would be motivated and the team will be able to bounce back to secure a spot in the play-offs.

He said that the whole team made a lot of mistakes during the first phase of the tournament, and they will be looking to improve collectively to bring success to the franchise.