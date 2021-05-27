Impressive Fakhar Zaman & Hasan Ali to be Rewarded in Next Central Contracts

Star Pakistan players, Fakhar Zaman and Hasan Ali are likely to be rewarded for their brilliant performances by being promoted to category B in PCB’s central contract list. The central contracts for 2021/2022 are likely to be announced before the national team tours England in July.

According to sources, Fakhar will move from category C to category B after his outstanding performance in the ODI and T20I series against South Africa. Fakhar scored 302 runs at an average of 100.66 in the three-match ODI series and scored 81 runs at an average of 40.5 in the T20I series, helping Pakistan to a historic victory in the limited-overs series.

Similarly, Hasan has been impressive ever since his comeback to the national team after a prolonged injury. He picked up the player of the series award for his exceptional display in the Test series against Zimbabwe, picking up 14 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, in the two-match series. Hasan was left out of the central contracts list last year as he was ruled out for the majority of the season. He will likely be in category B this time around.

Elsewhere, the likes of Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Usman Shinwari might not be offered the central contract this time around. Sohail, who was an integral part of the ODI squad, was awarded category B last year. However, after being dropped from the team recently, he looks to be dropped from the central contract list.

The young fast bowlers, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain might be in for a promotion as well. They were both awarded the emerging category central contracts last year. However, after establishing themselves as regulars for the national team, they are likely to be awarded a category C contract.

Sources revealed that the final decision on PCB’s central contracts would be taken after the conclusion of the remainder of PSL 6.