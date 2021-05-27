LHC Blames Govt For Not Controlling Misinformation About COVID-19 Vaccines

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has declared that the government is not fulfilling its responsibility to stop cybercrime and misleading information being disseminated on the internet about the coronavirus vaccines.

The LHC Chief Justice (CJ), Qasim Khan, heard a petition on Thursday (today) about the removal of sacrilegious content from the internet and gave examples of the spread of disinformation like claims of people dying after being vaccinated.

He inquired of the government regarding what can be done about such content uploaded outside of Pakistan.

According to the government’s legal representative, it has acted on a number of issues on the court’s orders and improvements can already be seen.

The court then ordered the petitioner and government to make their final arguments in the case and present them at the next hearing.