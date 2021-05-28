Health Ministry Responds to Rumors of Severe Vaccine Shortage in Pakistan

The Health Ministry has categorically rejected rumors which claimed that there is an acute shortage of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine across the country.

In an official statement, the Health Ministry stated that the two-dose Sinopharm’s Coronavirus vaccine is available in sufficient quantity in the country.

Individuals who had received the initial dose of Sinopharm’s vaccine will also receive its booster dose. It is because second doses of Sinopharm’s vaccine have already been reserved for those who received its first dose.

Pakistan received the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine from China as a donation in February this year and started the countrywide vaccination campaign. Later, Pakistan bought the Sinopharm vaccine from China while the process of purchasing more doses of the Sinopharm vaccine is also underway.

Yesterday, the prestigious Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) also confirmed that the two COVID-19 vaccines developed by the Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical group, Sinopharm, successfully contain the viral infection.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) also approved one of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, enabling it to be distributed widely worldwide under the COVAX facility.