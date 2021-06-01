FIA to Recruit Hundreds of Employees in Grade 1 to 15

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to hire 1140 employees in various categories from grade 1 to 15 in all its directorates across the country.

According to the details, the recruitments will include Assistant for Grade 15, Sub-Inspector for Grade 14, Junior Clerk for Grade 11, Driver, Deputy Counsel, Kick, and others in various categories.

The Interior Ministry has decided to hire individuals in FIA directorates across the country in the long-vacant seats in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, and Faisalabad districts and applications can be submitted in these zones by 14 June.

Recruitments will be made on 17 posts for Grade 15 Assistant category, 65 for Grade 14 Sub-Inspector category, 45 for Grade 14 Stenotypist category, 24 for Grade 11 Junior Clerk category, 211 for Grade 9 Assistant Sub-Inspector category, and 34 for Grade 9 Lower division clerk category.