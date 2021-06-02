KP MPAs Demand Withdrawal of Police’s Unprecedented Powers

Lawmakers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have presented a united front against the provincial police, demanding that the government withdraw the unlimited powers of the police that they were given under the KP Police Act, 2017.

According to the details, the treasury and members of the opposition in the Provincial Assembly were unanimous in their demand that the police should be answerable to the Chief Minister instead of the Inspector General of Police.

The lawmakers claimed that police have misused their powers on multiple occasions, which is why their ‘unprecedented’ power must be withdrawn.

The session was chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani who allowed the house to debate and discuss the KP police’s misconduct in the province.

Ajmal Khan, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the tribal district of Bajaur, revealed that SHO Ibad Wazir of Khazana police station, Peshawar, had harassed and misbehaved with him, his family, and two police constables deployed as his guards in an incident on Charsadda Road.

“Although I informed them that I am an MPA and that the guards are police personnel, the SHO snatched the official guns from them and took them and my driver to the police station,” he stated.

Another PTI MPA, Asia Khattak, disclosed that her family members had also suffered due to misconduct by the police last year.

“The overstepping of powers by police officers has become a common practice,” she said.