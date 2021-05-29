Asad Umar Confirms Karachi Green Line Project Launch Date

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms & Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, has announced that Karachi’s Green Line BRT project will be operational in either August or September.

He added that five other ongoing projects under the Karachi Transformation plan belong to the federal government and that they will be completed in time.

Minister Umar also stated that clearance of the Mehmoodabad Nala and encroachments will take place before July.

The Chinese bus manufacturer Zhongtong will provide 100 units of 18-meter-long buses for the Green Line and Orange Line Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) projects in Karachi. These buses will be green and orange and will operate on the BRT routes.

The concerned Chinese authorities are currently testing these routes to ensure their safety.

In other news, Minister Umar revealed that Pakistan’s growth rate for the next year has been estimated at 4.8 percent.