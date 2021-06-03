Court Stops Govt From Appointing New HEC Chairman

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reportedly barred the government of Pakistan from appointing the next Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The court issued the new directives to the government after hearing a petition that had sought the reappointment of Dr. Tariq Banuri, who had previously held the Chairmanship of the HEC as per the directives of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The HEC Ordinance was also put up for debate during the court proceedings, and a lawyer argued that the rule book was only being enforced for one individual, who in this case, is the former chairman Dr. Banuri.

In light of these deliberations, the court has requested the government to abstain from nominating another Chairman of the HEC until the next court session for this petition is heard.

Official notices were issued in this regard by the Islamabad High Court to the Secretaries of the Cabinet Division, Law, Education, the HEC, and the former HEC Chairperson, Dr. Banuri.