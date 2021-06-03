Anti-Rape Pill Passed, Allowing Rapists to be Chemically Castrated

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice has approved the Anti-Rape Bill 2020, thereby authorizing the chemical castration of offenders who have repeatedly been involved in rape.

The Anti-Rape Bill had been drafted as per the directions of the Ministry of Law and Justice and was tabled at a meeting of the committee of the National Assembly that was chaired by MNA Riaz Fatyana.

The bill was approved by eight votes in favor of it against four, garnering the disapproval of a number of politicians over judicial complications as possible repercussions.

ALSO READ

Sindh Opposes Education Ministry’s Matric & Inter Exam Schedule

In December 2020, the government’s bill for the protection of the rights of the victims and survivors of sexual violence, sexual abuse, and rape, and the certainty of punishment, titled the ‘Anti-Rape (Investigation & Trial) Ordinance, 2020’ had initially been tabled by the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi.

It has been labeled a ‘game-changing legislation’ for the dispensation of justice to all the victims of sexual violence and rape.