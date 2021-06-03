Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 to Feature Thinner Bezels and Frame

Renowned tipster Ice Universe has revealed new information on Samsung’s upcoming foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip 2. According to the tipster, the foldable is going to feature smaller display bezels and frame for a more modern look.

ALSO READ

Samsung Has Started Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 3: Leak

The tipster has also shared images showing what the Galaxy Z Flip 2 could look like.

These images show the foldable’s razor-thin display bezels that are sized at only 3.8mm. The punch-hole front camera will now sit inside a smaller cutout.

The leak also mentions the side frame, which will not look or feel like metal despite actually being metal. This could be due to some special coating or finish which is not mentioned in the leak. One thing that is certain, however, is that it will be thinner than the original Galaxy Z Flip.

There are no images of the back of the phone, but previous leaks have talked about a few possible features. According to these leaks, the Z Flip 2 will have an improved main camera setup and a larger secondary display on the outside. This should allow for more functionality than the original Z Flip’s outer display since that was quite limited.

The Galaxy Z Flip 2 is expected to release alongside the Z Fold 3 in July.