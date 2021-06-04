Swat to Get 4G Services Soon

In order to facilitate local residents and boost tourism, the federal government has decided to launch high-speed broadband services in unserved and under-served areas of the Swat district.

While addressing the media after attending the official contract signing ceremony, Federal Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed, said that 4G services will be launched in Swat district for an estimated cost of Rs. 781 million within the next twelve months.

More than 65,000 local residents will benefit from 4G services in 50 muazas spread over an area of 1,501 square kilometers in Swat.

He added that the federal government is focused on uplifting the underdeveloped areas of the country to enable the youngsters of those areas to fulfill their potential.

Besides, the federal government has also decided to build a 22,000 square feet state-of-the-art Software Technology Park (STP) in Mingora, Swat.

In this regard, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, said that more than 500 startups will be based in the software park that will provide direct or indirect employment opportunities to almost 2,000 skilled people, adding that 25 STPs will be set up across the country by the end of this year.

He noted that IT exports recorded an increase of 45.8% between July 2020 and April 2021 and reached $1.7 billion, adding that Pakistan’s annual IT exports will cross $5 billion by 2023.