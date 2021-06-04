Zara Basharat Joins Jazz as Head of Corporate Communications & Sustainability

Zara Basharat, a renowned communication professional, has joined Jazz as its Head of Corporate Communications & Sustainability.

Zara brings over 14 years of leadership experience in communications, public relations, and sustainability across several sectors.

Zara has served two of the biggest media houses in the country namely DAWN Media Group followed by Express Media Group.

She has led various advocacy and strategic national communication campaigns.

She has previously worked with Nestle Pakistan, The World Bank, and most recently, at PepsiCo as Senior Manager, Corporate Communications and Sustainability.

Zara is passionate about enabling people to have a meaningful connect with the vision and mission of companies.

She has a Bachelor’s in Business Administration with a major in Finance; she is a Boehm Media Fellow; an IVLP Developing Future Women Leaders Almuna; as well as a member of the South East Asian Leadership Academy (SEALA).