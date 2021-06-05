Here’s When Schools in Islamabad Reopen

The administration of Islamabad has allowed reopening private schools from 7 June (Monday) in strict compliance with the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has issued a notification regarding the reopening of the private schools in the jurisdiction of the federal capital with adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

The Government of Punjab has also decided to reopen schools from 7 June with 50 percent attendance and strict compliance with the COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit.

However, the Government of Sindh has decided to not reopen schools until the coronavirus situation improves.

Sindh’s Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Pechuho, said, “We have not yet taken a decision regarding reopening of schools in the province and the vaccination drive has been sped up to inoculate teachers and school employees on priority”.