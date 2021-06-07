Wasim Khan Responds to Controversy Regarding Journalists

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Executive, Wasim Khan, issued a statement where he apologized for his comments regarding cricket journalists in the country. Wasim said that the language used by him was inappropriate, and he regrets making the comments targeting the journalist community. He said that he wants to look forward and have a healthy relationship with the media.

The incident occurred during Wasim’s interview with renowned journalist, Sawera Pasha, where he said that the journalists that have been attacking him constantly should first have a look at themselves.

He said that a certain journalist has had a problem with him ever since his appointment, and the journalist’s main problem is that Wasim is a resident of the UK. Wasim added that it isn’t a crime to be a UK resident, and his work for the PCB shouldn’t be judged on his nationality.

The 50-year old added that some journalists have a personal agenda against him and talk about his personal life rather than the work he is doing for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

Wasim said that he has been a target of the media ever since he was appointed as PCB CEO in 2018, and the constant bombardment of propaganda against him finally took its toll. He added that he could have handled the situation much better and regrets using such words.

The statement read, “On Saturday, during an interview, I made some comments about some members of the media. On reflection, my selection of words and the tenor was inappropriate, which I regret. The continued and unending tirade against me based on my loyalty and commitment to Pakistan cricket took its toll on me.

“I look forward to building and strengthening my relationships with the media but also hope their assessment, analysis and scrutiny will be on my work, performance and contributions.”

While the controversy may have led to an apology statement from Wasim Khan, his popularity amongst the Pakistan cricket fans has grown manifold. The fans took to social media to voice their support for Wasim Khan, with #IStandWithWasimKhan trending on Twitter on Sunday night.