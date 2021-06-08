Here’s How You Can Get Your COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate [Guide]

Posted 6 seconds ago by Haroon Hayder

As Pakistan edges closer towards the 10 million mark of total COVID-19 doses administered, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has also started issuing Coronavirus vaccination certificates.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), fully vaccinated citizens can now receive COVID-19 vaccination certificates from their nearest NADRA centers as well as download them from the official website of the National Immunization Management System (NIMS).

Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, has said that the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) will issue the COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

He added that the NADRA-issued COVID-19 vaccination certificates are verifiable and secure that will allow citizens safe access to different places within Pakistan and will enable them to bypass mandatory quarantine requirements around the globe.

Here are the two ways fully vaccinated citizens can receive the COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

By Hand

Head to the nearest NADRA center and pay Rs. 100 to receive your COVID-19 vaccination certificate by hand.

Online

Log on to NIMS’s website and enter your CNIC number and its issuance date. Make a payment of Rs. 100 either by debit or card and download your COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

