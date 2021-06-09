KP Announces New Schedule for Matric and Inter Exams

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has announced the revised schedule for matric and inter examinations.

The provincial Education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai, took to Twitter to make it public. He said that the exams for matric would start from 10 July with a minor change in the schedule.

“There is a minor change in the exam date. Now exams for the 9, 10, 11, 12 will be commenced from 10 July 2021. In the first phase, 10, 12, while in the second phase, 9, 11 examinations will be held,” he announced.

Tarakai noted that the exams for classes 9 and 11 would be conducted after the completion of matric and intermediate examinations.

The province-wide matric exams were previously scheduled to start from July 12. However, with a slight adjustment in the timetable, they will commence on July 10.

The changes were made to fall in line with the Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood’s announcement last week that the matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10 across the country.

The announcement came following the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) on June 1.

Addressing the media post-meeting, Mahmood once again cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

“Exams for students of classes 9 and 10 would be held only for mathematics and elective subjects this year,” he said and added that exams for students of classes 11 and 12 would be held for elective subjects only.