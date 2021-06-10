Intellicon Becomes Pakistan’s First WhatsApp Business Solution Provider Powered by Homegrown “Omni Channel Contact Center Platform”

Intellicon has been selected by WhatsApp as an official WhatsApp Business Solution Provider in Pakistan. It is important to mention that among the few companies who have been selected by WhatsApp, Intellicon is the first BSP from Pakistan with its own Omni Channel Contact Center Platform, which is made in Pakistan and serving many renowned local and international brands like Orient, Zameen, ELO, OLX and Systems Limited.

With over 2 Billion Monthly Active users in over 180 Countries and 100 Billion messages a Day, WhatsApp has become the most powerful messaging channel on the planet. With its handy features like text messaging, screenshots, images, documents, locations, voice, and video messages, it empowers the customers to efficiently communicate with their service providers and get an immediate response to their queries.

“With an increasing number of customer interactions over WhatsApp, providing 24/7, efficient and high-quality customer service has become a big challenge for today’s businesses.”

With Intellicon WhatsApp Business Solution , businesses can streamline their communication with their customers and provide 24/7 efficient Customer Services without any hassle.

Many businesses rely on makeshift solutions like WhatsApp Web and team mobile phone to use WhatsApp for their business communication. Although it is handy, this approach has many problems as well, like:

It is only suitable for a limited number of messages, as soon as your customer base grows, it gets more and more difficult to handle the load of communication. You cannot ensure the quality of communication and efficiency of your team. Your agents can misbehave with your customers and copy, share or delete any conversation from the mobile phone, without ever letting you know. Communication history is not recorded in any centralized system and is not available for analytics and reporting. When an employee leaves, he may take all your contacts, conversation, and confidential data with him, so there is no data security. Self-service and automation are either very basic or not usable by serious businesses.

All these things result in Bad Customer Experiences and Loss for your business.

With Intellicon WhatsApp Business Solution, you can overcome all these problems and deliver a delightful customer experience at all times.

All your customers talk to one WhatsApp Phone Number, be it your UAN (Universal Access Number), Landline, or Cell Phone number, and then chat with their desired department. For the first time in Pakistan, Intellicon is offering this feature of operating your WhatsApp Business on your UAN or Landline number. Provide 24/7 customer service over WhatsApp, handle 1000s of chats quickly by automating repetitive tasks with our (AI) Artificial Intelligence-based Self-service Chatbot, resolve most of the queries without any human intervention. With skills-based routing, Intelligently Route WhatsApp chats to your best agents according to the customer’s profile or service requirements, just like in a call center Customer profile, interaction history, and useful data from 3rd party systems like your CRM, ERP, or E-Commerce platforms pops up with every new interaction which helps the agents to deliver personalized customer services efficiently Empower your agents to provide end to end Customer Services with Intellicon’s integrated help desk and knowledge base system Send out notifications or template messages to your customers by integrating Intellicon WhatsApp Business API with your own business application(s). Engage your audience on Intellicon’s Omni Channel CX Inbox and be available on other digital channels like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email, and SMS as well. Monitor and control the performance and quality of your customer services department with real-time dashboards and insightful reports.

Why Intellicon WhatsApp Business Solution?

Intellicon is an official business solution provider of WhatsApp and Facebook. It’s a secure cloud-based solution, so you don’t need to worry about investing and maintaining any hardware or software yourself. Intellicon is an award-winning, made in Pakistan software. Intellicon offers services of international level with local support and competitive pricing. Intellicon is a one-window omni-channel contact center solution, so you are not only limited to WhatsApp, but can also effectively communicate with your customers on all other digital channels like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Live Chat, Email, Phone, and SMS.

So what are you waiting for, Intellicon is just a message away. Scan the QR code or send a WhatsApp message to +9232500900 to book a free demo and see how Intellicon can help you deliver a delightful customer experience.