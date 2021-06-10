Punjab Govt Considering to Block Sims of Unvaccinated People

The Punjab government is mulling over declaring COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all citizens.

In this regard, a high-level meeting presided over by Health Minister Punjab, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, was held on Wednesday at the Civil Secretariat in Lahore.

The participants of the meeting proposed blocking SIM cards and restricting access to shopping malls and restaurants of all unvaccinated citizens.

They also reviewed a wide range of recommendations regarding mandatory COVID-19 vaccination and restrictions for the citizens who refuse vaccination.

Health Minister Punjab, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, said that the protection of citizens from COVID-19 is the top priority of the Punjab government, adding that only vaccination can put an end to the pandemic.

She revealed that each district of the province has been awarded a daily target of COVID-19 vaccinations based on its population and all district administrations have been ordered to ensure the target is met daily.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Department, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, DG Public Relations, and top military and civil officials.

While directing to ramp up the vaccination drive in districts with low vaccination rates, Chief Secretary Punjab said the performance of all district administrations in achieving their daily vaccination targets will be reviewed regularly and any negligence on their part will not be tolerated.