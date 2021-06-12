Huawei Wants to Develop Self-driving Cars by 2025

Earlier this year, Huawei announced that it was working on smart roads that will interact with driverless cars providing them data to move around safely.

Now, the company has revealed that it is planning on developing its driverless passenger car technology by the year 2025. One of the company’s executives made a statement early this week disclosing that the firm seeks to expand its business scope in the automobile industry.

Wang Jun, a senior executive at Huawei’ smart vehicle unit, said,

Our team’s goal is to reach true driverless passenger cars in 2025.

However, Huawei is not the only company working on self-driving technology for vehicles. Other automakers, tech firms, and startups have been trying to come up with a viable solution for years now. This includes Baidu, Xiaomi, and others that are attempting to diversify into the car industry.

Huawei, on the other hand, turned to the automobile industry since the sanctions imposed by the US government hampered its smartphone business, which was one of its primary operations. Now, the company has been working on developing its own self-driving car technology. During this period, it has also launched various car-related components that have been produced by Mercedes as well as other companies.

As of now, the technology is in its infancy and we cannot say for sure if Huawei will be able to pull it off by 2025.