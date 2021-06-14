Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 21

Multan Sultans made a strong claim for the coveted fourth spot in the PSL points table after defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 8 wickets. Shahnawaz Dahani set the tone for Multan with four wickets in the space of nine balls and captain Mohammad Rizwan’s exceptional half-century helped Sultans to a convincing victory.

Multan will be looking to continue their good run and move upward in the PSL 6 points table in their next match against Quetta Gladiators, while Peshawar will be looking to get back into winning ways in their next match against Karachi Kings.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table: