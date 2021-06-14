Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 21

Multan Sultans made a strong claim for the coveted fourth spot in the PSL points table after defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 8 wickets. Shahnawaz Dahani set the tone for Multan with four wickets in the space of nine balls and captain Mohammad Rizwan’s exceptional half-century helped Sultans to a convincing victory.
Multan will be looking to continue their good run and move upward in the PSL 6 points table in their next match against Quetta Gladiators, while Peshawar will be looking to get back into winning ways in their next match against Karachi Kings.
Let’s have a look at the updated points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|Islamabad United
|7
|5
|2
|10
|0.864
|Lahore Qalandars
|7
|5
|2
|–
|10
|0.0.23
|Peshawar Zalmi
|8
|4
|4
|–
|8
|0.296
|Karachi Kings
|6
|3
|3
|–
|6
|0.463
|Multan Sultans
|7
|3
|4
|–
|6
|0.153
|Quetta Gladiators
|7
|1
|6
|–
|2
|-1.865