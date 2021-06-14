Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 21

Posted 4 seconds ago by Saad Nasir

Multan Sultans made a strong claim for the coveted fourth spot in the PSL points table after defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 8 wickets. Shahnawaz Dahani set the tone for Multan with four wickets in the space of nine balls and captain Mohammad Rizwan’s exceptional half-century helped Sultans to a convincing victory.

Multan will be looking to continue their good run and move upward in the PSL 6 points table in their next match against Quetta Gladiators, while Peshawar will be looking to get back into winning ways in their next match against Karachi Kings.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table:

Team Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR
Islamabad United 7 5 2 10 0.864
Lahore Qalandars 7 5 2 10 0.0.23
Peshawar Zalmi 8 4 4 8 0.296
Karachi Kings 6 3 3 6 0.463
Multan Sultans 7 3 4 6 0.153
Quetta Gladiators 7 1 6 2 -1.865


