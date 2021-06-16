Coursera is Officially Coming to Pakistan

The global online learning platform, Coursera, is officially being brought to Pakistan along with access to online courses and degrees from world-class universities and companies, according to the platform’s official Facebook page.

Coursera will be rolled out across Pakistan under the Digital Learning and Skills Enrichment Initiative Pakistan (DLSEI – II), which is a project of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Under the HEC’s initiative, Coursera aims to bring a whole world of knowledge to Pakistan’s students and teachers.

Prior to its launch in Pakistan, Coursera had rolled out free versions of its programs with upgraded features to several global universities, including a few Pakistani institutes.

With this development under the HEC, the e-learning platform will provide first-hand digital engagement tools and guided projects hands-on learning to all the schools and universities in the country, as well as detailed online curricula and an effective learning curve.