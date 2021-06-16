FBR Signs MoU with KP’s Higher Education Department to Raise Tax Awareness

A special signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department, the government of KPK, and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was held on Wednesday in Peshawar.

The ceremony was observed by Special Assistant to Chief Minister KPK on Higher Education and Information, Kamran Khan Bangash, Chief FATE FBR, Tehmina Aamer, Secretary Higher Education Archives and Libraries, Dawood Khan, Secretary FATE FBR, Alam Zaib Khan, and Secretary PR FBR, Adnan Akram Bajwa.

The MoU was signed by Provincial Secretary Higher Education Archives and Libraries Department, Dawood Khan, and Chief FATE FBR, Tehmina Aamer.

The MoU is aimed to promote tax culture and awareness in all educational institutions under the Higher Education Archives and Libraries Department.

It will serve to foster positive taxation culture and awareness among students and teachers through different sets of activities, skills, and experiential learning for making them responsible citizens.

The FBR will educate and train students and teachers through taxation syllabuses, training sessions, and seminars.

The training sessions will inculcate among students the significance of paying taxes and how to identify tax evasion and report to the concerned tax authorities.

According to the signed MoU, the Higher Education Archives and Libraries Department will provide access to FBR for conducting training and awareness activities in maximum provincial government educational institutions. This MoU will be applicable for three years.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister KPK on Higher Education and Information, Kamran Khan Bangash, thanked FBR for introducing this idea of promoting tax culture among the youth of the country.

He expressed that the training sessions would enlighten the students about the necessity of tax payment, which would make them tax compliant citizens.

FBR has decided to launch countrywide awareness sessions through seminars and training sessions to promote tax culture, which will help to increase the number of taxpayers and revenue for the country.